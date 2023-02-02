Overwatch 2 will punish those who play with cheaters

Overwatch 2 will punish not only cheaters, since according to what they announced, they will also penalize friends who are friends with them.

From Blizzard they made a publication referring to the cheaters and the changes that will be made in the game for the third season of Overwatch 2. In this aspect it is that they will identify players who are grouped with cheaters and punish them for taking advantage of this.

Along with the above, it is that they make known that Over 50,000 players have been banned from Overwatch 2 to date for cheating, and these new measures seek to prevent players from joining cheaters to win games.

“Players who knowingly team up with cheaters seek to gain the same advantage as those who use cheats, including raising their accounts to skill levels that they would not normally belong to with their own skill,” they mention, adding that “doing so creates unfair matches. and unbalanced for many in our community.”

Finally, they mention that while those who cheat directly often receive immediate permanent bansor, “we will issue severe suspensions for extended periods and, in extreme cases, outright bans for those who gang up with known cheaters.”