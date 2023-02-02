Overwatch 2 will punish you if you are friends with cheaters

Overwatch 2 will increase the penalties for players who are friends with cheaters.

Yesterday, February 1st, Blizzard published a new blog post (opens in a new tab) detailing extensive actions against cheaters. The changes will roll out in the upcoming Season 3 and Blizzard will identify Overwatch 2 players who gang up with cheaters and punish them accordingly for taking advantage of cheats.

The developer notes that they have banned over 50,000 Overwatch 2 players to date for cheating. These new measures are intended to deter anyone from willingly associating with known cheaters because even if the player in question is not cheating, he is still profiting from illicit activities.

Separately, Blizzard reveals that it recently began using speech-to-text transcription and AI learning algorithms to crack down on Overwatch 2 players disrupting via in-game chat. The developer claims that these methods have been “exceptionally accurate and effective” in cracking down on abusive accounts, leading to bans and suspensions where appropriate.

There’s been a drop in news about Overwatch 2 of late, with only a handful of patches making the headlines since the game launched late last year. Looking ahead, though, Blizzard recently said Overwatch 2’s new story mode is being “finalized” internally, so those eager to learn more about the game’s wider world can rest easy knowing it’s on the way. .

Blizzard recently said that Overwatch 2 would receive a “fair amount” of changes as it progresses towards the upcoming Season 3, listening and acting on player feedback.

