Overwatch 2 will reward players with free skins

Some days ago Aaron Kellerdirector of Overwatch 2already stressed that they would arrive new changes to shooter to improve the experience for all players. All these modifications would be focused on the competitive system, one of the great “buts” of the video game according to a large part of the community. Latest statement published by Blizzard has analyzed the changes of the last season and highlights a change that will undoubtedly please all players. With the third season they can be unlocked skins for free just playing. If you have a large number of aspects, do not worry, they have also thought of you.

Credits to redeem skins from Overwatch 2

Blizzard He assured that he was listening to the community and, little by little, he is demonstrating it. After all the criticism regarding the price of skins or battle pass rewards, Overwatch 2 will reward its players with skins free. With the new season the credits will return and 1,500 free rewards will be awarded and another 500 within the pass premium. Where are the skins free? The price of these aspects are normally 1,500, so when you complete the rewards you can redeem all that “money” to change the appearance of your hero. You can also be an ant and save the credits for more to get other great prizes.

This undoubtedly greatly benefits users who have not put money into the title of Blizzard, but seems irrelevant to players who already have a lot of skins. From the title offices they are aware of the other types of players and they claim to be looking for new methods so that they feel rewarded and attracted by the new free rewards. Despite the strong launch, interest in the video game has been fading. Nevertheless, the latest and upcoming changes are more than notable and expect Season 3 to hook a lot of players again.