Overwatch 2 will suspend accounts associated with known cheaters

Blizzard has announced a new measure aimed at the protection of players of Overwatch 2 which consists of the temporary or indefinite suspension of accounts related to other cheating users who have already been recognized in your system.

The company announced at the end of last September that it would implement a new moderation system, as well as other measures to protect players, on the occasion of the Overwatch 2 released as a free game.

The news aimed at user security are included in its Defense Matrix initiative, which receives its name from D.Va’s holographic shield and which adds additional layers of security to accounts, as well as machine learning to detect and prevent behavior disruptive.

Blizzard has now announced that, in addition to taking action against cheating players, it wants to “discourage any incentive to take advantage of cheating” and that starting with Season 3 of the game it will also identify those players who join voluntarily to others recognized as cheaters.

The company has indicated that it will monitor these players, whose accounts will also face this type of limitation “even if they themselves are not cheating,” as it has indicated in a statement.

“While those who directly cheat are immediately permanently banned, we will apply severe suspensions for extended periods and, in extreme cases, outright bans for those who group with known cheaters,” he said.

To keep this title free of cheats, the developer has announced that it will soon add a new moderation technology that works in the background and is used to automatically remove custom games that contain inappropriate content. In addition to deleting them from the system, Blizzard will also restrict the actions of the creators of these games, as well as those who publish and distribute them.

Starting with Season 3 of Overwatch 2, gamers will also be introducing new game streaming protection features so content creators can share it without harassing players for “disruptive behavior.”

That way, players will be able to hide their BattleTag (the pseudonym that identifies their accounts in the game, as well as on web pages or in video game forums) so that users who are viewing the broadcast can identify if they are in the same lobby.