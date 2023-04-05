Overwatch 2 will welcome its new support character on April 11

Overwatch 2he hero shooter free to play from Blizzard, will welcome a new support character on April 11 as part of Season 4, which will be fully revealed on 6 of April. This is Lifeweaver, a character from Thailand who stands out for his love and respect for nature, as well as for his advanced biolight technology, an “innovative science” that affects his abilities and that plays a fundamental role in healing aspects.

Broadly speaking, the developer has revealed through a press release that Lifeweaver is able to lift teammates with Petaloid Platform, bring them to safety with Life Grasp or maintain their health with Healing Burst, making Lifeweaver a a well-rounded support hero who brings a lot of stamina and utility to his team. As if that were not enough, they promise that his playstyle is one of the most complex in the game to date, in addition to the fact that he is the first openly pansexual Overwatch hero. You can consult this direct link to the Blizzard page to discover some conceptual arts of designs in order to understand how the creative process of the character was, as well as detailed descriptions of each and every one of his abilities.

A hero shooter with a lot of potential and a way forward

“That Overwatch 2 Going back and establishing itself in the market will depend on Blizzard’s ability to solve its problems, feed it with new content and satisfy the needs of an increasingly demanding audience in the face of the enormous offer of free competitive games out there, so you still have a lot to prove. However, the base is there and it could hardly be better. Not only does it have an exquisite design and fantastic gameplay, but these virtues are reinforced by characters and a universe that exude charisma and deserve to be able to shine in style,” we concluded in our analysis.

Remember that you can consult our complete guide with the best tips and tricks whenever you want.



