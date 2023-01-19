Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit Seasonal Event

It’s time to set off the fireworks, eat delicious food, and don colorful outfits—it’s Lunar New Year! Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit seasonal event kicks off on January 17, bringing new skins, festive maps to celebrate, and the return of favorite arcade skirmishes. Plus, you’ll earn free rewards for logging in, playing, and watching your favorite content creators on Twitch.

The Return of Holiday Maps and Game Modes

Climb Lijiang Tower for a fireworks display and jump into Arcade skirmishes like Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag: Lightning Bolt and Bounty Hunters as part of the Lunar New Year event.

Capture the Flag is a fast-paced and hilarious game mode where teams must seize their opponent’s flag and try to protect their own.

You can participate in the 2023 season of the Capture the Flag competitive mode, which has already started. Coordinate with your team, try to climb the ranks and collect competition points to unlock golden weapons for your favorite heroes.

Capture the Flag: Lightning Bolt is a faster version of his near-eponymous brawl. The flag bases are located near the center of the map. Make decisions on the fly and make quick plays to win with your team!

Finally, don’t miss Bounty Hunters, an intense free-for-all brawl during the Year of the Rabbit seasonal event. The first player to get a kill will become the target; as long as it is, he will earn more points with each additional kill. Finishing off the target will make you the new one, but be very careful, the target is visible through walls and floors. Can you survive being the center of attention in this fiery game mode?

Get unique rewards for logging in and playing

You can also get new rewards during the Year of the Rabbit event, such as the Year of the Rabbit 2023 player icon, just for logging in. There are new event challenges, bonus cosmetics, and Battle Pass XP for playing any of the Lunar New Year brawls. Complete four of the event challenges to earn the Legendary Kkachi Skin for Echo!

Lucky Drops on Twitch

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with your favorite content creators on Twitch and strike a victory pose and legendary Moira skin from our Lunar New Year collection.

Rack up two hours of viewing time with your linked Battle.net account to earn Moira’s Lion Roars Victory Pose, and rack up another four hours to unlock Moira’s Masquerade Legendary skin.

The Year of the Rabbit brings Overwatch 2 Season 2 to a close. Season 3 is fast approaching with loads of new content, and we can’t wait to share it with you! We wish you luck, health, and a happy Lunar New Year!