Overwatch 2’s new character will receive an update to its controls

Season 4 has already arrived Overwatch 2 and the great attraction to start in PvP is Lifeweaver. He new support hero from the hero shooter is here with a very striking skill kit that has generated some friction with the console gaming community.

The truth is Lifeweaver It has just been released to the public, but in Overwatch 2 things are going very fast and in just two days it has been possible to know that The control system of the new support must iron out some rough edges on the console.

Lifeweaver control issues in Overwatch 2

Character controls feel a bit clunky on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. This has been especially noted in the alteration of the character’s two shots, that just doesn’t convince.

Social networks have already made it clear that this is not an isolated problem that affects less skilled players, but that it has its focus on a possible design problem that Blizzard it’s already pending.

What is the problem? The change of firing and healing coupled with the movement of the character makes the hands feel sore when using the remote because of how the controls are arranged. In a thread on Twitter, a few users have agreed.

Luckily, Blizzard has already echoed the comments of the community and they are already planning alternative methods in the configuration of abilities between the dashing of the character and the exchange of shots that it shows in order to make it more comfortable.

The team is investigating alternate control methods for Lifeweaver’s weapon and dash switch to make the transition from healing to damage more seamless. More details and dates coming soon commented Aaron Keller of the Overwatch 2 team on Twitter.

The character has a really useful kit of skills that can be used by many players to make creative plays or to unleash absolute chaos in games by trolling their own teammates.

In case you don’t know the new hero, here’s what Lifeweaver is like in Overwatch 2 Season 4, since its designers told us all about the new support a few days ago in a presentation.