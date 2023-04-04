Overwatch 2’s new hero can troll teammates and knock them off the map with an ability, but Blizzard thinks players will play it cool

Overwatch announced the arrival of Lifeweaver, which will become the 37th hero of the Blizzard shooter, which will be added in the season 4 premiere, this April 11. Character who, according to the developer team, comes from Thailand and because of his advanced biolight technology, which allows him to play a fundamental role in the healing and support of his team.

And among all of his abilities, Lifeweaver can pull his teammates towards him with the so-called “Life Grab”, which could clearly be used by multiple players for trolling, as if he was on the edge of the map, he could make them his allies end up outside of it, dying on the spot.

Something that apparently, from Blizzard they are sure will not happen, as indicated by the hero design producer Kenny Hudson in a group interview with PC Gamer. Developed who advanced that “in terms of trolling, we have some controls on where Lifeguard Grip can be launched from”, further stating that “some detection is being done” of player behavior to make sure they are not “doing something really bad Like dragging someone into a death plane off the map or something.”

A new ability that will surely cause problems since, as they also comment in the same medium, communication between teammates is far from being one of Overwatch 3’s strengths, since the idea of ​​moving allies without their permission may generate more than one discussion.