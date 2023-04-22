Overwatch credits return for Overwatch 2 in Season 3

Up to 1,500 credits can be earned in the free battle pass.

The team of Overwatch continues to improve the experience Overwatch 2announcing an upcoming change in the way you get some skins.

within the first Overwatch skins could be acquired through luck inside loot boxes or purchased directly with free creditswith the latter being acquired through the boxes themselves as a direct prize or object duplication.

For Overwatch 2, unspent credits were kept to purchase certain skins, but there was no longer any way to get them. Something that will soon change.

As part of a blog dedicated to talking about the future of the game, it was revealed that the aforementioned credits will return as part of the Battle Pass for Season 3 which is scheduled to start next Tuesday, February 7.

They will be up to a total of 1,500 credits those that can be obtained in the free battle passwith others 500 bonus for those who pay the premium pass.

The return of these credits will come hand in hand with the unlocking in the hero gallery of all the epic and legendary skins of Overwatch 1 to be able to be bought with creditsincluding those that were only on sale seasonally.

The price of the legendary skins of the Overwatch original will be from 1,500 credits.

“We understand that some players already have a large credit balance. To ensure that all players feel rewarded for the time they have played, we are looking at other ways for players to use their credits in the future, ”he details.

In the case of new skins that have been released since Overwatch 2 was released will remain only available for purchase with the premium paid currency.

