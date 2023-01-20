Overwatch League teams claim violations

Perhaps one of the pioneering video games that built esports was Overwatch. The title of Blizzard it was one of the most popular in the second half of the 2010s. However, the game lost the interest of the players. The developers then promised to return to its former glory with Overwatch 2, also in the field of esports. However, just over four months after its release, the harsh reality has already hit.

Not only reality, but also the empty pockets of those who were interested in the game. Now according to the medium TheJacobWolfReportvarious teams belonging to the overwatch league organize a collective bargaining process. This is because apparently the League does not have many outstanding payments. Most of the teams involved went to a British law firm to negotiate some kind of compensation.

According to allegations, some teams spent between $7.5 million and $10 million on the Overwatch League over the span of six years. All this investment in a league with little audience and zero options for genuine profitability. Some teams in the Overwatch League, such as the Houston Outlaws, they mention that the equipment simply represents financial losses for the company of which they are a part. In the case of smaller clubs, without a conglomerate of supporting companies, this situation jeopardizes their permanence.

On the other side, the Overwatch League is facing a genuine general crisis. Currently the league does not have any sponsorship nor was it able to sell its broadcasts. This derived from the sexual harassment scandal within Blizzard since 2018. These lawsuits cost the company business deals with brands such as Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s, Pringles and T-Mobile. So far no Overwatch spokesperson has commented on it.