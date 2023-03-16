Overwatch World Cup 2023: Teams and Ranking

Argentina, Chile, Spain, Mexico, and more Latin American countries will seek glory at the Overwatch Worlds Cup 2023.

Blizzard introduced the Overwatch World Cup 2023, a competition that has not been held since 2019 when the United States was crowned champion. Among the participants who will fight to lift the trophy are 10 Latin American countries and Spain.

The program will consist of three conferences, each with two groups made up of six countries and regions. These countries and regions have been selected based on Overwatch 2 player data.

In addition, each participating country and region will host a World Cup Trials over three weekends in February (February 10-12, February 17-19 and February 24-26). The Competition Committees will be responsible for organizing additional trials for the team in March and finalizing a seven-player squad in April.

In June, the teams will compete in their group to try to get one of the 16 places in the LAN finals, which will be held in autumn 2023.

Below is the complete list of participants for the Overwatch World Cup 2023.

America Conference (AMER):

AMERICA AMER B Canada Argentina Costa Rica Brazil Guatemala Chili Mexico Colombia Puerto Rico Ecuador USA Peru

Europe and Middle East Conference (EMEC):

EMEC A EMEC B Belgium Germany France Norway Britain Poland Italy Saudi Arabia Netherlands Sweden Spain Turkey

Asia-Pacific Conference (APAC):

APAC TO APAC B chinese taipei Australia Hong Kong India Indonesia Malaysia Japan New Zealand Philippines Singapore South Korea thailand

As a team from China has secured one of the 16 group stage slots, this is the distribution of the remaining 15 slots that teams will battle for in the online qualifiers.

AMERICA EMEC A APAC TO AMER B EMEC B APAC B 3 3 3 2 2 2

Registration for the World Cup Trials will begin on February 1, 2023 on the new Overwatch World Cup website (www.overwatchworldcup.com), which will be available on the same day. Find your team and get ready to compete against the best in your country or region.