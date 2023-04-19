Overwatch’s rival closes now

Hi-Rez surprises everyone with the sudden closure of Paladins, its free hero shooter game for Nintendo Switch.

A few days ago we saw how Rogue Company announced the closure of its services on Switch. Now, to a complete surprise, the immediate shutdown of yet another free Nintendo Switch game has been announced. Paladins, the direct rival of Overwatch 2, has ceased its activity as of today, April 19, removing its presence from the eShop and closing any in-game purchase options.

In an official statement, the team of Hi-Rez Studios claims that “The decision has not been easy” and point to some identical motifs to those who already gave in the case of Rogue Company.

We realized that the performance of our Switch port was not up to par of our community standards and we were not able to offer the support that our community deserves. We have spent countless hours working on platform-specific issuesand we’ve focused on providing solutions as much as we can, with cases as recent as Payload. Even so, the situation has presented numerous challenges that prevent Paladins is the great game it could be. Hi-Rez Studios

Therefore, starting today, it will not be able to download paladins from the eShop nor will you be able to make in-game purchases. It is unknown when the online games will be closedbut from Hi-Rez they already invite you to use the account system they have to transfer progress to the PlayStation, Xbox and PC versions that they will continue to support.

It seems that the study has decided to stop pouring resources into its games on Nintendo Switch, even with announcements like the sudden shutdown of this free game. Will we see others do the same? Why take action so quickly with one of the best free games on Switch?

