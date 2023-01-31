Overwatch’s Widowmaker Looks Stronger Than Ever In This Cyntaxis Bodypaint Cosplay – FayerWayer

Released in 2016, Overwatch is a creation of Blizzard Entertainment. This hero shooter video game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch has several characters, but one of the most popular, if not the most, is Widowmaker, whose cosplay bodypaint we will see next.

Overwatch received in 2016 the award for Best game of the year at The Game Awards: in 2022 it featured its second part, Overwatch 2, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch.

Of the 36 characters in the second part, four are new. The rest belongs to the original game, including Widowmaker.

French dancer Amélie Guillard assumed the Widowmaker alias in the game’s storyline. He has a blue color due to the decrease in skin temperature and the fire of his heart, after training at the Overwatch agency.

Her ability is to shoot as a sniper, but her attractiveness as a femme fatale is the main weapon, according to the description of its creators.

Now we will see her in an explosive bodypaint cosplay Made by the Spanish model Cyntaxis.

This is the Widowmaker bodypaint cosplay with Cyntaxis as a model

Cynthia Perdomo, known as Cyntaxis, defines herself as a cospainter and cosplayer, an expert make-up artist residing in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

To his credit is embodying characters from Avatar and Marvel Comics. She even made a tribute to Johnny Depp that deserves to be shown.

Regarding Widowmaker, Cyntaxis wrote in her post: “I’ve thrown the house overboard and decided to make my badgirl fav!”

With a blue face, a purple suit, her helmet and her long-distance weapon, Widowmaker couldn’t have been better represented in that bodypaint cosplay of the Spanish Cyntaxis.

Nowadays, Cyntaxis’s Instagram account exceeded 6,600 followers, with 238 posts. The Spanish also has a TikTok account, with more than 1,200 followers, where she shows the process to make her cosplay bodypaint.