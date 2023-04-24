Oxxo turns Mexico City branch into an incredible extension of Overworld that you can visit, this week only

Would you like to know the Overworld in real life? Well, maybe this is the closest thing to that. It turns out that, on the occasion of the recent premiere of Minecraft LegendsXbox announced that a branch of the Oxxo convenience store chain, located in the south of Mexico City, was beautifully adorned with thematic motifs of Minecraftfor the fans to go have a drink selfies already celebrate the debut of Minecraft Legendsbut time is limited.

“Oxxo joined the battle by bringing a bit of this world to your reality in Mexico City, dressing one of its stores with iconic elements of this new launch. These are the last days to visit their Oxxo themed store Minecraft Legends”

The store in question is located at Revolution Avenue, number 1089, in the Benito Juárez delegationand it will only be thematic until April 27.

Minecraft Legends Free

Minecraft Legends it’s a spin-off RTS of the massively popular franchise Minecraftwhich was born as a survival game and, since being acquired by Microsoft, has made the leap to other genres in recent times, such as graphic adventure and RPG.

As an Xbox exclusive, Minecraft Legends It is part of the Xbox Game Pass program, which means that if you subscribe, even for a month, you can enjoy it without paying the full price of the game. It should be noted that the promotion that, for many years, offered the first month for 10 pesos, was suddenly canceled by Microsoft a few weeks ago.