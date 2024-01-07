Ozmendi reacts after joining Costa Rica’s Alajuelense: Will he stay in Motagua?

2024-01-07

agustín azumendi came out against rumors linking him to Alajuelense From Costa Rica and apparently will not move from there Motagua When just a few days are left for Clausura 2024 to start.

Agustín Ozmendi would have said “yes” to the Alajuelense sports league and his hours in Motagua would be numbered

The Argentine striker uploaded a story on his official Instagram account of him celebrating with a ‘Ciclone’ shirt and using some silent emojis along with a blue heart. This reaction from the ‘Pistolero’ will only confirm that he has no intention of leaving the nest and that his only desire is to continue his career in the Honduras National League. And earlier the news came that ozmendi would have accepted the offer of AlajuelenseWho was willing to pay his departure clause to land in the next few hours in Costa Rican territory.