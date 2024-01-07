Ozmendi reacts after joining Costa Rica’s Alajuelense: Will he stay in Motagua?

2024-01-07
agustín azumendi came out against rumors linking him to Alajuelense From Costa Rica and apparently will not move from there Motagua When just a few days are left for Clausura 2024 to start.
The Argentine striker uploaded a story on his official Instagram account of him celebrating with a ‘Ciclone’ shirt and using some silent emojis along with a blue heart.
This reaction from the ‘Pistolero’ will only confirm that he has no intention of leaving the nest and that his only desire is to continue his career in the Honduras National League.
And earlier the news came that ozmendi would have accepted the offer of AlajuelenseWho was willing to pay his departure clause to land in the next few hours in Costa Rican territory.
The attacker has a six-month contract MotaguaThe Costa Rican team will therefore have to pay its clause as soon as possible this Sunday or wait until the Clausura 2024 ends to be free.
“No, no renewal offer has come, waiting to see what happens, six months are left, we have to complete them and give our best during this time,” he assured. agustín After returning to Honduras.
Except for one big surprise, ozmendi He will play his fourth tournament in the National League. The forward spent two seasons Olancho FC Where he reached the final and lost Olympia and then with one Motagua In which he actually lost against Albos as well.
It is worth remembering that the Argentine finished as top scorer in the last championship with 16 goals.
(tagstotranslate)motagua