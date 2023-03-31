Pabllo Vittar takes Jessie Ware dancing on the “Pearls” remix

Pablo Vittar continues to take its work beyond Brazilian borders and promote partnerships with international music stars. This Thursday (30), the Brazilian drag queen released a new version for the song “pearls“, by British artist Jessie Ware. The remix track was produced by the team at BraboMusic.

After launching successful partnerships with Lady Gaga, Charlie XCX It is Rina Sawayama, Pabllo celebrates the recognition of international artists. “I am very happy to receive this invitation to participate in a song with an artist that I have always been a big fan of. Very beautiful to see that the

international artists have seen and recognized our work”, declared the artist in a statement.

The original version of “pearls” was released in early February, when Jessie Ware also announced the album “That! Feels Good!“. The project is a follow-up to her fourth studio album, “What’s Your Pleasure“, released in 2020, during the pandemic, and regarded as one of the best albums of that year.

Last year, Ware was one of the most anticipated attractions at Primavera Sound Brasil and brought together thousands of fans for a performance based on the repertoire of “What’s Your Pleasure”. The record sold more than 2.2 million copies all around the world.

Pablo Vittar recently started a tour of Australia to support the album “night out“, released on the 8th of February. In addition, the drag queen was confirmed at festivals in Europe and North America, with dates in Seattle (USA), Cala Mijas Festival, in Malaga

(Spain), Kalorama Festival, in Lisbon, (Portugal), and Manchester Pride Festival, in

Manchester, (England).