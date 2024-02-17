Pachuca ends America’s undefeated streak

Eric Sanchez shone with a double as Aguilas suffered their first defeat in the Clausura 2024.

He pachuca it has become a headache for him America In recent days and tonight, the Hidalgo team became Mexican football champion once again after beating 2-1 at the Hidalgo Stadium and thus suffered the first blow in its title defense tournament.

Two different styles of play, two opposing philosophies. Young team against portfolio, meeting a team full of youth against a consolidated team full of experience. The victory was in favor of the Hidalgo team.

Eric Sanchez scored a double against the United States. imago7

it was the first time to play pachuca With a cross into the area where Salomon Rondón combed and on the goal line Angel Malagon sent the ball for a corner kick, thus saving his squad from an obvious counterattack.

wing team responded Julian QuinonesWhich finished from mid-range and the ball touched the defenders, so the ball changed its trajectory and Carlos Moreno in the background managed to slap a shot that saved the home team.

America He looked for him. After enduring the opponent’s high pressure and most of the first-speed attacks, he began to take better control while trying his luck. Even Cabesita Rodríguez had a clear shot, but he sent the goal wide,

The Capitals started the second half better, but the home team struck with a ball controlled by Salomón Rondón, which opened up Miguel Rodríguez and left Chicot Calderón in a bad position at the change of play, so he had to cover the low center. Be unable to. Which ended peacefully with a goal at the second post. Eric Sanchez,

He America Responded with the entry of Brian Rodríguez, who sent a cross on the baseline in his first overflow, so inside the area. Julian Quinones He swept and scored the tying goal.

America He looked dangerous once again, dominating a team that was going through its lowest ebb and looking surrounded. However, the references on the field, Rondon and Idrisi, appeared. The first passed the ball to the Moroccan, who tackled, beat Kevin Alvarez and passed sanchez Came forward again with the second goal.

The final moments were spent on the edge of the seat. The midfield disappeared and both were looking for the last one. America They tried their best to score the tying goal, while Hidalgo’s youngsters showed their energy and were close to the last goal which could not come.

Ultimately, pachuca They retained the three points at home, snatching the lead and reaching 15 points in the tournament. America He fell to fourth place in a tight and contested point-to-point tournament.