Pachuca vs America live. Watch Liga MX games online today

football thrill Mexican returns with force with an expected clash between Pachuca and AmericaToscheduled for Saturday 17 February 2024 At 7:10 pm on the lawn of Hidalgo Stadium.

So if you do not want to miss a second of the activities taking place at this meeting, here we leave you everything you need to know.

How do they get there?

He America Club have made a solid start to the tournament, maintaining their position at the top of the table and undefeated champion status. The team has maintained this The shine is intact and excellent results are achieved, which allows them to face this meeting with great confidence. However, they know that each match is ATo new opportunity To demonstrate their superiority and maintain their leadership in the league.

Latest results from America:

01/27/24 LIM: Necaxa 0 – 0 USA

03/02/24 LIM: America 1 – 1 Monterrey

06/02/24 LIC: Real Esteli 2 – 1 America

02/10/24 LIM: Lyon 0 – 1 America

02/14/24 LIC: America 2 – 0 Real Esteli

On the other end, Pachuca Tuzos They face an important opportunity to reaffirm their position in the league and overcome their previous setbacks. Despite this hHistory and prestige, The team has faced difficulties in the decisive stages of the tournament recent seasons, However, this time, they will look to take a step forward and showcase their ability to compete at the highest level.

Latest results from Pachuca:

01/28/24 LIM: PUMAS UNAM 3 – 1 Pachuca

01/31/24 LIM: Pachuca 4 – 3 Atlas

03/02/24 LIM: Pachuca 3 – 2 Tijuana

02/07/24 LIM: Pachuca 3 – 2 Leon

02/10/24 LIM: Monterrey 3 – 2 Pachuca

Forecast:

According to #rushbetmxThe match odds are as follows:

Pachuca: +195

Tie: +240

America: +125

What time will America play today?

Date: Saturday 17 February 2024

Time: 7:10 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Stage: Day 7 of the Clausura 2024 of the MX League

Location: Hidalgo Stadium

Where to watch Pachuca vs America:

Streaming: Claro Sports, Amazon Prime Video, VIX Premium Pluto TV, Fox Sports

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game.