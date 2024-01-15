Pachuca waives Philadelphia and leaves its series open for the Vuelta

In a match that went from high to low as the teams were level with the clock ticking, Philadelphia Union and Pachuca It was a draw without any goals tonight on the court of subaru parkresulting in slightly higher profits for the team of MLSSince the away goal counts for the tiebreaker criteria.



Guillermo Almada They didn’t speculate, they didn’t hold anything back and they sent their best men on the field in search of a positive result, however, it was the Mexican team that was scoring the goals. Liga MXThis Tuesday he was not well when giving the final touch or shooting at the opponent’s goal.

And although they were more precise in attack, the home team also had some dangerous attacks carlos moreno He came across as a person with empty targets.

tuzos He had at least three games to start the scoring, failing in two of them. ousama idrisi In front of the opponent’s goal. The last and most obvious time was when regular time ended.

With this result, Philadelphia Union came out with a slight advantage, as with either a win or a draw with a goal, they would punch their ticket to the quarterfinals. Concacaf Champions League,

meanwhile, hidalgo painting He has to win by any score to survive in the tournament, in which version he is looking for his sixth championshipTo become one of the winningest clubs.