Packed stadiums, millions of streams and a shooting: who is Burna Boy, the superstar who will be at the Gallerodome on Saturday? , arnheim

The 31-year-old musician has been a huge star in his home country for years and produces a mix of rap, afrobeats and pop. Meanwhile, Europe is also going to get axed. After all, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, isn’t just selling Gelredom. Their stadium tour has so far been a huge success across Europe. Earlier this month, they performed to 80,000 fans at the London Stadium, one of the largest stadiums in England.

He also provided the opening act for last weekend’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. However, not everyone was happy about it. Prominent former footballer Marco van Basten was angered by the green and yellow show before the match. After this he fiercely attacked UEFA. “It should be about football players and football, not commerce and comedy.”

Less than two weeks after their performance at the Gelredom, Burna Boy returned to the Netherlands. In fact, when the crow is flying, the Nigerian will be on stage about 25 kilometers away.

The Nigerian superstar will end the day on Saturday evening, July 1, at Down the Rabbit Hole, a three-day festival held in Groene Heuvels (near Nijmegen). Burna Boy was added to the programming at the eleventh hour and replaced Belgian artist Strome, who had to cancel due to health reasons.

