Padenbroek Nature Reserve is teeming with life: 1,204 different species counted in one year (Kluisbergen)

The species count at Padenbrock concluded on Sunday. In one year 1,204 different species were counted. The Fire Dragonfly was listed first, with the Apple Glass Butterfly added last.

There was a party at Padenbrook’s on Sunday afternoon. The stream system was recognized as a nature reserve ten years ago. It is owned by the municipality of Kluisbergen, managed by Naturpunt. A year ago the counting of all types of life on the reserve was started. It was hoped for 1,000 different species. “It turned out to be 1,204,” says Lucia DeCuper, on behalf of the working group.

“First we had the fire dragonfly, last we added an apple glass butterfly this week. There are more species, but then the experts have to get into areas that haven’t really been researched. The categories are algae, seaweed and unicellular Among fauna, only one species was recorded, whereas there are surely many more. The largest group are plants, of which we counted 260 different species. Moths are second with 236 species.” (read more below photo)

First found: fire dragonfly (left), last found: apple glass butterfly (right). , © Wikipedia/Neil Phillips Wikipedia

“The wasp carrot fly is the rarest find, with the only sighting attributed to Belgium in 2022 and only four valid sightings in Belgium so far,” continues Decuper. “In total 81 different species of flies and mosquitoes were observed. 71 people reported their discovery, together they had 4,946 sightings. All those observations result in 1,204 different species. On the last day, visitors were given an explanation about the fish, damselfly and huntsman moths, butterflies and birds that live here.