Paid 166,000 Euros for a Bridge Between Treetops … Only There Are No Trees

In 2021, Mihaly Filemon, mayor of Nyirmartonfalva and party member of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, received good news from Europe. Their grant application for the Treetop Walkway was approved and construction could begin. The bridge was actually slated to be ready at the end of 2022, representing a total cost of around 166,000 euros, or about 2,000 euros per metre.

However, at that time the treetops were no longer visible. Since the summer of 2022, the felling of the forest around the bridge has been started – also through a government contract. And that’s not even the only problem, as revealed by independent research portal Atlatzo. The bridge was also built on a plot owned by the mayor. So Philemon received not a European cent for his municipality, but as a private one.

The quality of the bridge also leaves something to be desired, according to Ekos Hadji, an independent Hungarian parliamentarian known for his fight against corruption in his country. For example, the wood had not even been varnished to protect it from weather conditions and the roof of a pavilion next to the bridge had already blown away. “This place is the epitome of organized theft of European money,” Hadji said.

© Facebook Akos Hadji

slaughter house

Philemon, who filed a lawsuit against Atlatzo following the revelation of the scandal but lost, was not even ready for his test piece. In 2015, he once restored a slaughterhouse with European money, where, according to Hadji, not a single animal has been slaughtered since then.