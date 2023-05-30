Painful! Stadium speaker congratulates rival HSV with promotion to Bundesliga, but it’s not (yet) coming

Fifth time lucky? No, not for now. HSV could finally sniff out promotion to the Bundesliga yesterday, but it still went horribly wrong. HSV won in Sandhausen and was even congratulated on promotion by its stadium speaker, but the post-ground storm was premature. Due to an exceptional finish in the match at Heidenheim, HSV is not (yet) promoted. Sandhausen apologized.

Epilogue to 2ⁿd. It was an exciting Sunday in the Bundesliga. The game between Sandhausen and HSV ends at 17.22. Hamburg won that match 0–1. In fact, HSV was promoted to the Bundesliga, as HSV competitor Heidenheim, who were visiting Johann Regensburg at the time, needed two more goals to secure promotion.

Supporters traveling from Hamburg stormed the ground with an almost obsessive fanaticism, and the chairman of SV Sandhausen had already congratulated the visitors on promotion. Meanwhile, the atmosphere on the field completely changed: after Heidenheim made it 2–2, eleven minutes of injury time were added. Can you guess what happened next? Well, Heidenheim scored 2–3 and therefore he and HSV were not directly promoted to the Bundesliga.

HSV finished third and could still enforce promotion through jump-off matches against Stuttgart, number 16 in the Bundesliga. The two direct duels will determine who will play in the Bundesliga next season. “When the fans walked onto the pitch, I thought we were promoted. Then we heard there was another game to go. It became 2-2 and 2-3, and now you’re on 66 points. Today it’s It is difficult to process, but tomorrow we will prepare for those two games”, said HSV’s disappointed Jonas Meffert.

Apologies

The storming of the field was painful in itself, but the congratulation from the stadium speaker made it worse. SV Sandhausen therefore apologized through a statement. “SV Sandhausen is aware of the risks and the scope of such announcements and therefore apologizes to HSV and the supporters in the station for the erroneous announcement.”