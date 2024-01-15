Pair of mechanical engineers tops space experiences

Two mechanical engineers graduated from the Mayagüez campus of the University of Puerto Rico created an interesting proposal that expands the boundaries of technology by creating spatial experiences that connect people to a world without borders.

This is Spatialengineers, a company founded in April 2022 by Danielson Maldonado González and his friend Ricardo Andrés Hernández Díaz, whose mission is to develop events that allow interaction between physical and virtual space simply by entering a cyber link. .

“We started studying at the UPR of Bayamon in 2014 under Mechanical Engineering and according to the program, it required us to come to Mayagüez as an obvious transfer and it was not until we arrived in Mayagüez and we were almost in our fourth year That’s why we connected,'” he recalled. Maldonado Gonzalez, 27 years old.

“When we were about to graduate, we realized everything that was happening, people who were leaving school to work in private industry outside of Puerto Rico, to work in things that weren’t worth much. And, we decided to choose to assimilate the tools that would help us get started,” said Denelson, who is originally from Toa Alta.

Thus, these friends arrived at the Center for Entrepreneurs in ‘Sultana del Oeste’ where they received support to achieve their goal.

“I had a conversation with Ricardo, he had one semester left and we talked about what it would be like. He was 3D printing I said I would never be a designer, but I tried to use creativity to make products that were meaningful. “We made sure we mastered the printers as we were working for different brands,” he said.

In this way, they “began to create (virtual) experiences with accessories or multiple walls to define certain things and we said that was the moment when everything made sense.”

It was explained that to connect, it is not necessary to have a device called ‘VR headset’, that is, a helmet or glasses used to access virtual reality. In this case, it can be accessed through mobile devices or from a computer. , javier garcia ,

“That’s where we go where all our development happens, from creating a 3D design to animating it, doing all the development, taking it to a spatial experience, putting it within virtual reality or augmented reality and then putting it in The physical world,” expressed Hernandez Diaz, who is a native of Corozal.

Meanwhile, the resourceful pair found an online platform similar to YouTube, but instead of videos, it specializes in “experiences” where a person can socialize with others, no matter where they are on the planet.

“It was interesting when we saw that we could develop our own solutions and we saw that we could do unique things. “It was not just adding authenticity to our brand, but making sure we could use the things we were doing for the digital world, create them for the physical world and make them meaningful,” Denelson. insisted.

In fact, these Puerto Rico engineers “are currently the only people in Puerto Rico prepared to provide a complete solution.”

“In a year and a half we managed to become the first ambassadors of the Spatial brand in Puerto Rico. We are one of 40 beta developers. Basically it gives us access to them, their equipment and everything ahead of time. We are one of 40 developers from around the world and we are the only Latino,” Danelson revealed.

“It shows that it is a global group, there are people from China, there is a big group from Tokyo. There are groups from Europe, people from all over the world and they are community leaders. We are the space pioneers emerging from Puerto Rico,” he said.

One of her recent projects is the development of a virtual experience for laughter therapist Melissa Merced, in which “she can connect with her colleagues and clients around the world to receive remote therapy.”

To connect, it is not necessary to have a device called a ‘VR headset’, that is, a helmet or glasses used to access virtual reality. In this case, it can be accessed through mobile devices or from a computer.

“A spatial experience is like entering a gaming platform where I can move around and play. The difference will be that we can connect the physical and digital worlds through mobile devices. That’s what we’re trying to achieve,” Maldonado Gonzalez said.

“You take out your phone, you can be live at the event, the other person can be at home and both of you can have a conversation. It’s the value of these spatial experiences and how people connect because it’s the culture at this point, because we’ve grown up making connections through games,” he said.

The pair of young entrepreneurs continues to create new worlds in cyberspace from the place where they were born: Mayaguez.

Both agree that “virtual space is going to be a mirror of physical space, but augmented with all the things we can’t do. Things are done in the physical world, they’re not done in the virtual world.”

“We want to bring game-based experiences to Puerto Rico so people can learn about brands instead of selling products. The goal is that people

“Instead of thinking about how much a product costs, educate yourself about what makes the brand valuable,” Denelson said.

While Ricciardo said: “We want to let people know that there is demand. This is a new world without borders. I don’t believe in competition because there is so much to do that we don’t want to be the only one doing it.”

For details: spatialgineers.com or 787-438-1001.