Pajotenland ambassadors organize treasure hunts by bike, scooter and car (Halle)

There are four bicycle quests and one car quest you can do this summer in Pajotenland.

The Ambassadors of Pajotenland are organizing various quests in Pajotenland this summer and next autumn until 15 October. There is a choice between four different tours of approximately forty kilometers that can be done by bicycle or scooter and a car discovery of approximately ninety kilometers. All routes pass through beautiful places, sights and regional producers in Pajotenland to discover the region. There are questions to solve during the tour so you can compete for a great prize.

Participation forms can be ordered online for 5 Euro via [email protected]. Participation forms can also be picked up for 7 euros at the Streakshop K&C at Ninoofsesteenweg 26 in Vollezele.

A cycle tour passes through Peppingen, Halle, Sint-Pieters-Leeuw and Laut. The cycling tour explores two Galmardens, Beaver and Herne. Three cycle tours pass through Goeck, Roosdal and Liedekerk. Finally, the cycle tour passes through Char Goeck, Herne, Pepingen and Lenik.

The Ambassadors of Pajottenland is an association of regional producers and regional shops, people who are active in the recreation sector in the region, the Pajotse catering industry and accommodation providers.