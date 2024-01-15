PAN steals Nike’s historic ad and poll says worse things will come

Pan shot a Nike commercial that is well remembered in Mexico because it stars Jorge Campos. (Capture

A Nike ad has been blatantly copied Bread In Guanajuato and we will have to get used to this and any other form of torture. Campaigning will be a theme every day from now until June 2, when Mexico takes part in its federal elections.

Many of the practices that characterize political parties can already be detected in this era: the Green Party, which has already employed its own machinery of influencers to make “casual” videos about its proposals – whether You read this in any election. They do it in such a crude way that it is no longer surprising and influential people make no effort to hide it. Such as the dialogue in The Simpsons where Lisa reads Bart’s mind, knowing how predictable her brother is, Political parties begin to repeat the patterns that, according to them, give life to finely crafted propaganda: Steal ads, change the lyrics of famous songs, use phrases from social networks to fit in with “la chaviza” (even if they just make people sad and/or laugh).

This is what comes from watching the above pan commercial. Many will remember, especially in Mexico, because Jorge Campos, that famous ad, came out. Good Vs. evil by Nike in which footballers from around the world face unstoppable monsters and defeat them with a great goal from Eric Cantona. Pan then decided it was a good idea to present himself as those football players and release his video according to which they are the forces of good that should protect Mexico. This idea wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t such a blatant imitation. At the very least, it will come across as an isolated attempt, like all previous attempts, to make political pronouncements at a time when no one seems to be making an effort.

Because political parties prefer to spend time and not money in thinking about their ideas. That’s why it’s easy to resort to tricks manuals that everyone uses. The inter-campaign, a period in which we cannot talk about proposals or explicit calls to vote, will end this February 29 And then yes, from March 1 we will have to be prepared for the war that will be fought on the media and social networks. And be patient to watch it because the political spots become so offensive that you see them even if you don’t want to. Someone will say this: Everything I know about campaign sites I know against my will.

It is rare that a space succeeds in attracting attention for the reasons for which it is supposed to exist: to inform people about the ideas or proposals of a party or politician. Rather, when these ads become popular it is because they become a meme. For example, the one in which a doctor tells two parents that their son will be just like them… poor. Wow, this was an ad that inspired hundreds of memes and it’s certainly still well-remembered today, although very, very few people remember that it was from PT.

Perhaps this is the most accurate way to measure the success of a political campaign: if it’s worthy of memes, at least it has served a purpose. But if it doesn’t contribute even that much, if it’s an endlessly recycled idea or, worse, if it’s an ad copy (which, in addition to stealing it, ruins it), then resign. There is no option and face the difficult task. Reality: Political venues are going to be breakfast, lunch and dinner for the next three months or so.

