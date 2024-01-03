Panama defeated Curacao and finished third in the Caribbean Series

team of Chiriquí Federal Said goodbye in style and reached third place in the 61st edition caribbean series, Panamanians defeated curacao sun 5×4, For the Panamanian representatives, it was their sixth win in the tournament, in which they had lost only twice.

The initiators of the match were Aitor Tokar (PAN) and Scott Prince (CUR), who had no decisions in the game.

Tokar worked 2.2 innings, giving up seven hits, four earned runs, striking out one and walking no one. For his part, match-winner Samuel Burgos pitched extraordinary relief of 4.2 errorless innings, allowing no runs, allowing three hits, striking out two, and striking out one.

Ronald Ramirez (0.2 IL; 0CL, 0H, 0K, 0BB) and Severino Gonzalez (1.0 IL; 0CL, 0H, 1K, 0BB) ended the fight, saving the game.

Panama came back from Curaçao and finished 3rd in the Caribbean Series

curacao sun He started from the second innings onwards. Juremy Profar, Didi Gregorius and Ademar Refaela hit consecutive singles to score the first of the game. federal They tied the game early on a throwing error by third baseman Darren Cefarina, which opened the door at the plate for Johan Camargo.

After two innings they had a three-point lead thanks to an RBI single by Roger Bernadina and a two-run homer by Jonathan Shoop in left field, about 363 feet, his second of the tournament.

Panama responded with a pair of runs driven in by Ricardo Céspedes and Joshwan Wright in the bottom of the fourth. He scored with little loss in the sixth and seventh.

He tied Joshwan Wright’s strikeout with his sacrifice fly and the team’s star in the “Lucky Seven”, Ivan Herrera, missed the ball with the bases cleared in left field at an altitude of approximately 384 feet. For Herrera, it was his third time caribbean seriesSingle leader.

You may be interested: Panama and Nicaragua announce lineups for key matches Miami 2024

On offense, Ruben Tejada went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Joshwan Wright was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and Johan Camargo was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

By Curacao The best bat in hand was from Jeremy Profar, who took 3 for 4 and scored one run. Ademar Refaela also led the way by going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Aside from starter Scott Prince (3.2 IL; 2CL, 4H, 2K, 2BB), curacao sun Cody Mincey (3.0 IL; 2CL, 4H, 1K, 1BB), Cerilio Soliana (0.2 IL; 0CL, 1H, 0K, 0BB) and Anthony Herrera (0.2 IL; 0CL, 1H, 1K, 0BB) homered as relievers. took.