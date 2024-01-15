Panama Venue for Meeting on Regional Nuclear Medicine Project – General Information

(Panama City-ANPanama) As of February 23, Panama will host the first coordination meeting of the regional project RLA6093 within the framework of the Regional Cooperation Agreement for the Promotion of Nuclear Science and Technology in Latin America and the Caribbean (ARCEL).

The project, called “Strengthening regional capacities for the use of nuclear medicine techniques in multimodal cardio-oncological approaches in cancer patients”, involved Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Brings together experts from Ecuador, L. Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Panama’s National Secretariat of Science, Technology and Innovation (Cenasit) leads the national coordination of Arcel projects, with the participation of representatives from the National Oncology Institute (ION), Santo Tomas Hospital and Panama Clinic Hospital. The event, to be held from February 19, will address key topics such as the use of multimodal molecular imaging in cardio-oncology and comprehensive understanding of cardio-oncological diseases with a special focus on the female population.

In Latin America, heart disease and cancer are the leading causes of death, with common risk factors such as smoking, physical inactivity and obesity. With the development of new cancer drugs, concerns arise about the cardiotoxicity of these treatments, underscoring the importance of understanding the pathophysiological and molecular underpinnings to establish effective preventive and therapeutic measures.

The use of multimodal diagnostic imaging units with nuclear techniques to detect ischemia and evaluate ventricular function emerges as an important tool in this field. AARCEL, created in 1984 with the aim of addressing regional problems through the use of nuclear technologies, facilitates the coordination of such projects under the leadership of the AARCEL Secretariat in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).