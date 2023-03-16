‘Panic 6’ is perfect for violence, but it doesn’t mess with the usual formula – 08/03/2023

Complaining that the “Scream” films are all the same is missing their point. Since Wes Craven directed the first one on the list in 1996, the idea was to weave an acidic and humorous commentary on the slasher movies, horror films in which a murderer piles up victims, using the genre’s own formula. It worked out.

In fact, it worked so well that here we are, almost three decades later, with the sixth issue of “Pânico” hitting theaters. The irony remains intact, with characters pursued by a masked killer, fully aware of the rules of the genre, its infinite continuations and, now, how cinema has broadened its range in “franchises”, a hateful word but that stuck.

That is, “Scream 6” may give a modern veneer to a valuable intellectual property, but in the end it remains a variation of the narrative created by screenwriter Kevin Williamson, which Wes Craven translated to perfection. The difference is that the new film, however absurd in its premise, amplifies the violence and gore: each new murder is more brutal than the last.

This increase in scale accompanies the new plot, in which the survivors of the massacre in the previous film leave small Woodsboro to restart their lives in New York. While Tara (Jenna Ortega, now looking like a big star) tries to move on with life at an endless party, her older sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) seeks to bury the past with therapy and an unhealthy dose of paranoia.

The feeling is finally fully justified when a new Ghostface, the killer with the ghost mask, targets the sisters with the promise of new carnage. The gang from the previous adventure, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, join a cast of newcomers and veterans, such as Hayden Panettiere, back from “Scream 4”, and Courteney Cox, once again defending reporter Gale Weathers .

The biggest absence here is Neve Campbell, who has decided not to reprise the role of final girl Sidney Prescott when the producers of the new film did not accept his financial proposal. For a series that has earned more than $700 million, the failure to recognize the value of its leading lady comes across as sheer meanness. As is the nature of continuing stories, however, the doors remain open for an actress/character to return.

Melissa Barrera and Jenny Ortega in ‘Scream 6’ Image: Paramount

Upon reaching its sixth chapter, “Pânico” honors its slasher movie, on an unstoppable path to catch up with veteran series like “Halloween” (thirteen films including sequels and remakes), “Friday the 13th” (twelve films) and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (nine films). The difference is that, unlike supernatural forces like Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger and, come on, Michael Myers, the threat posed by Ghostface is hard to believe.

That’s because, under the mask and costume, Ghostface is just an ordinary guy, without superhuman strength or macabre powers. This vulnerability makes his apparent invincibility hard to swallow. If this Achilles heel on the one hand makes it difficult to suspend disbelief, on the other hand it increases the mystery about his identity and motivations.

Ghostface is not, after all, a single guy, a lone killer. Since the first “Scream,” the costume has been used by a dozen ordinary people to commit a range of violent crimes, from teenager Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich in “Scream”) to film director Roman Bridger (Scott Foley in “Scream 3”). “), passing by Sidney’s crazy cousin, Jill (Emma Roberts), in “Scream 4”. Because he is interchangeable, Ghostface is also unpredictable.

The New York Subway is sometimes to die for… Image: Paramount

“Scream 6” seeks its personality by betting on Sam and Tara, very interesting protagonists who seem to share the same disturbed impulse as their tormentor. On the other hand, the genre has not yet found its footing in the new millennium, still marked by torture porn from “Saw” and by flashy newcomers like the clown Art from “Terrifier 2”.

Not that there’s any desire to reinvent the wheel here. Since taking over the series after Wes Craven’s death in 2015, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have done a decent job of creating moments of genuine tension and amplifying the violence and brutality without losing focus on the main theme: this is a movie. of horror aware of being a horror film.

Perhaps this is the great trick started by Craven in 1996 and perpetuated by his heirs: “Scream” is not in fact a horror series, but a mystery plot that feeds on the conventions of the genre. Its impact and intensity depend on our own baggage, a roller coaster that triggers adrenaline and makes us scream, even though it is 100 percent safe. Security that, I’m sure, can be challenged by some cinematic rule.