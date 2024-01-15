Panther was adopted! The oldest dog of the welfare center got a home. news today

Panther was adopted! Animal welfare center’s oldest dog finds a home

The oldest dog from La Perla, an animal welfare center run for the mayor’s office of Medellin, was adopted! Read this inspiring story, which is from La Red Zoocial, fills us with hope and makes us believe that one day all types of pets will have a home in Colombia.

The name of this gray dog ​​is Pantera and He had been waiting for more than 10 years to find a family that would give him lots of love. She arrived at the Wellness Center when she was about four years old and was accompanied by her four puppies.

This dog was able to find ClaudiaYour new teacher, on the bicycle path, at the height of Avenida del Poblado, While the adoption day was celebrated under the leadership of La Perla.

feeling of Everyone gushed over the environment and even Medellín’s Environment Secretary, Ana Ligía Mora, said that “Everyone was very happy with the response of the entire community to this type of initiative.”

These adoption days will continue to be organized in public places so that citizens who want to have a pet in their home are encouraged and give a chance to one of these dogs.

