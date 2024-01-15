Paolo Guerrero: Cesar Vallejo gave a candid reaction to his resignation letter

César Vallejo did not delay in reacting strongly to the resignation that Paulo Guerrero had presented following his decision not to play in Trujillo.

Paolo Guerrero already knows about César Vallejo's decision after submitting his resignation letter.

Position taken! it seemed so Cesar Vallejo responded to the resignation letter presented by Paolo Guerrero After apparently deciding that he would not play in Tujilo due to threats he had received to his mother and close relatives.

It was known that Trujillo club rejects Paulo Guerrero’s requestSo, in other words, it does not accept the resignation of the Peruvian national team forward after having an established contract.

In this way, the novel between the two parties will continue, Paulo Guerrero will have to obey the decisions of Vallejo since it is the club to which he belongs for the next two seasons.

In addition to Cesar Vallejo’s rejection, the Trujillo board reserves the right to take legal measures against Paolo Guerrero to obtain compensation following his public resignation.

Paolo Guerrero wants to separate himself from Cesar Vallejo

Cesar Vallejo intends to retain Paolo Guerrero for the next two seasons, while the forward wishes to part ways due to threats he has received against his family. The forward wants to accelerate this, as he cannot play for any other club in this transfer market.

Which path will Paolo Guerrero take to get free?

Paolo Guerrero has the only possible way out FPF Dispute Chamber, This is where he will ask to be released. You must terminate this instance in Federation and choose another solution if necessary.

Will Alianza Lima sign Paolo Guerrero?

“Paolo Guerrero has been excluded because today he has a contract for another club. I want to be very clear, we know the rules very well, when a player is not in a position to speak we talk to him. Let’s not do it. Today Guerrero is not a possibility”These were the words of Alianza Lima’s sporting manager Bruno Marioni to L1 radio.

