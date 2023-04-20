Paramount Pictures adopts accessibility features in its releases

With the goal of providing universal access to the films in its catalog, Paramount Pictures offers accessibility features to its releases. Through a partnership with the Greta application, the distributor’s feature films bring technology with alternatives for people with disabilities, such as audio description for the blind and descriptive subtitles and Libras for the deaf in versions of films dubbed or subtitled in Portuguese.

The novelty was implemented in January, with the film “Babilônia”, by director Damien Chazelle, which features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and Diego Calva in the cast. The partnership continued for “Pânico VI” and, in April, viewers will be able to watch “Dungeons and Dragons: Honra Entre Rebeldes”, which hit theaters last weekend.

In addition to descriptive subtitles (with the possibility of differentiating characters by text color) and audio description and sign language, the public also has a complete agenda with the closest times and sessions. And to access it, an internet connection is not necessary, since each user can download all the files related to the movie that he will watch at home and use the app in airplane mode inside the theaters. Synchronization is done using film audio recognition technology.

“It is a crucial step and one that should be a priority for the entire industry. We hope and continue working so that the agenda advances and the solutions made available by us and exhibitors become popular so that cinema is a pleasant and inclusive entertainment for all audiences”, says César Silva, Vice President and General Director of Paramount Pictures Brazil.