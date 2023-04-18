Paramount+ releases trailer for “The Stallone Family”; watch

Considered one of the biggest movie stars when it comes to action movies, Sylvester Stallone will now be seen like never before. That’s because Paramount+ released the trailer of the new reality show, titled “The Stallone Family”. And as the name suggests, the production aims follow the routine of the actor’s family.

The preview shows the wife, Jennifer Flavin, along with the actor’s three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, as well as Sylvester Stallone, in everyday scenes and family life. The trailer also presents each member of the family and their main characteristics, in addition to highlighting how the star is connected to domestic animals.

In the preview, it also brings a little more about the professional careers of Sophia and Sistine Stallone, who star in the podcast “Unwaxed”, and the youngest Scarlet’s dream of becoming an actress. The production follows the same style as other famous reality shows, such as “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, by Kim Kardashian and her family, and “The Osbournes”, by vocalist Ozzy Osbourne and his family.

Season 1 of “The Stallone Family” will have eight episodes and premiere on Paramount+ on May 17. Watch the trailer:

In addition to the names already mentioned, the cast of the reality show “The Stallone Family” features Sage Stallone and Seargeoh Stallone, Sylvester’s eldest children with actress Sasha Czack, who will also participate in the title. Friends of the star are also in the production, including actors Al Pacino (from “The Godfather”) and Dolph Lundgren (from “Creed 2”).

“The Stallone Family” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Nadim Amiry serving as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, with Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray and Jason Williams serving as co-executive producers.