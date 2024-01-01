Paramount signs ‘Endor’ director Toby Haynes for new ‘Star Trek’ movie

Paramount is developing a new “Star Trek” movie and has brought “Andor” director Toby Haynes on board to helm the project.

As entertainment news outlet Variety reports, the new feature film, which is being written by Seth Grahame-Smith, will take place decades before J.J. Abrams’ 2009 reboot “Star Trek” and its two follow-ups.

Abrams’ production banner will produce the Bad Robot film, which the studio is calling an expansion of its Star Trek universe.

Meanwhile, Paramount is still committed to developing a fourth installment of the rebooted ”Star Trek” film series, including ”Star Trek Into Darkness” (2013) and ”Star Trek Beyond” (2016). Also included.

The fourth film, which is expected to bring back the main cast including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg, is said to be the final chapter of the series. This project has been in development for several years. In 2016, the studio announced that Chris Hemsworth, who appeared in the original 2009 film, would reprise his role of George Kirk, father of Captain James T. Kirk (Pine), in the fourth chapter.

At the time, Paramount said that “Star Trek 4” would see Pine’s Captain Kirk meeting his father, “a man he never got the chance to meet, but whose legacy he has been obsessed with since he was born.” Has been troubled since day one”. Since then, the film faced several script issues and delays.

