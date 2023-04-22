Parents Criticize High School Marshmallow Licking Competition: ‘Sexualized’ | Page Not Found

A high school recently went viral because of a competition held in their gym. A very unusual event indeed. No basketball, soccer or volleyball… Students and employees of Desert Hills Middle School, in Kennewick (Washington state, USA), faced off in a marshmallow cream licking dispute. Opponents separated by an acrylic panel had to swallow the product as quickly as possible. Parents of students turned up their noses, classifying the dispute as inappropriate and sexualized. A spokeswoman for those responsible particularly criticized the attitude of a school security guard, who “lick sensually”accompanied by body movements.

“In my opinion, we don’t send our kids to school to be exposed to highly sexualized behavior by adults,” Megan Sa told Fox News, adding that she shared opinion about the student event with many other parents.

A video recording the tournament went viral on social media:

Megan claimed to have sent messages to the district superintendent of education, the school board and the HR department asking for explanations about the competition. According to her, the school principal appears laughing in the video as she takes her cell phone to film the competition.

Traci Pierce, district superintendent, released a statement on April 14, more than two weeks after the competition began on March 31.

“During the activity, some students felt very uncomfortable, and the activity was highly disturbing for some students, parents, family members and community members to watch on video,” her statement reads. “This activity does not have district approval and will never be repeated in the future”assured the authority.

School principal Casey Gant apologized to the parents, which Megan described as a “slap in the face”.