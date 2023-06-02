Paris Hilton releases new version of her iconic hit ‘Stars Are Blind’ with Kim Petras

Paris Hilton has released a new version of her mega hit stars are Blind since 2006. The song features none other than Kim Petras. The new version has not yet received a video clip, but will be performed live during Paris Hilton’s concert in Los Angeles on June 7.

17 years after the song originally surfaced, Paris Hilton has a new version of it stars are Blind Free. In Taylor Swift style, she renamed the song The Stars Are Blind (Paris Version) and listed as Kim Petras characteristic of the artist,

Stars Are Blind (Paris Edition) feat. Kim Petras

In 2006, Paris Hilton released her first (and still only) album. stars are Blind became the biggest hit of that album and now has a new version. In post about the song on Instagram, Paris said she consciously chose Kim Petras characteristic of the artist, “Ever since Kim sang this song at my wedding, I knew I wanted to release an official version with her.” Paris Hilton married Carter Ream on November 11, 2021. The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time that Paris Hilton and Kim Petras have worked together. For example, Paris Hilton was featured in the 2017 music video for i don’t want it all, the debut of Kim Petras. It is not yet clear whether Stars Are Blind (Paris Edition) feat. Kim Petras There will be a video clip.

Paris Hilton passed away late last year Diversity It is known that she is working on new music. It’s tough and very technical but I’ve already made a few new songs and I’m looking forward to seeing what else I can come up with. There are new songs and lots of new ideas and projects coming out even before you think. the first of which is with Stars Are Blind (Paris Edition) feat. Kim Petras So a fact.

listen to the new version here stars are Blind From Paris Hilton with Kim Petras:

Watch the original video clip here stars are Blind,