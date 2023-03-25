Paris will live the last Major in the history of CS: GO

The announcement of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) has largely marked the initial stretch of 2023 in terms of video games and electronic sports. His beta is now available and many players are already enjoying the changes that seem to revolutionize the way the game is played. shooter. However, one of the unknowns is the transition from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) to CS2 in the competitive arena. Valve has recently resolved the issue via Twitter clarifying the case with the Paris Major, whose organization is in charge of BLAST.

Valve has confirmed that finally there will not be a merger of Source 2 with CS:GO, something that already happens with Dota 2. As has happened historically, Counter-Strike 2 it will be a standalone title that will have its own life as an esport. Thus, the developer of shooter has confirmed that the Paris major next May will be the last in the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The second major of the year will be canceled since the next one will be held in March 2024 already with CS2.

The Paris Major will be the final CS:GO Major. The following Major will be in March 2024 and the first in Counter-Strike 2. —CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 24, 2023

The end of a decade of success

He Paris Major will mark the end of a decade of the highest level of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. During this decade, Astralis has become the team with the most titles of this caliber (four) thanks to its golden stage between 2018 and 2019, where it won three consecutively. Also, the only club that can match the Danish organization is Fnatic, who took the first major history and later with two consecutively in 2015. In 10 years of majors, 13 clubs have managed to proclaim themselves champions, something that shows the difficulty to stay at the top in electronic sports.

Starting from this base, Peter Rasmussen «dupreeh» has in the Paris Major the opportunity to add an unmatched fact in electronic sports. In the case of qualifying with Team Vitality, the Dane would be the only player in history to have participated in all the Majors from CS:GO. At the moment he is the only one who has not missed any after the absence of Andreas Højsleth «xyp9x«, Astralis player, in the major from Rio de Janeiro. In short, dupreeh can close a circle only within his reach.

