Park Beyond is great but one-sided

Amusement parks stimulate the imagination. So it should come as no surprise that amusement park simulators are timeless. But how do you beat the classics like RollerCoaster Tycoon, Theme Park and more recently Planet Coaster? Going just a little further, according to the makers of Park Beyond.

In the introduction, Beyond the Park makes it immediately clear where it stands. You’ll be learning how to draw a roller coaster in no time. Not an ordinary roller coaster, but one straight through the city and equipped with stunt cannons that shoot the carts meters through the air. Real? No, but it sets Park Beyond apart from other giants of the genre.

surprisingly familiar

Nevertheless, the game sets up quite well when we start working with an actual amusement park. You build some classic attractions, like a swing ship or a merry-go-round, install a roller coaster, place some shops and toilets, and decorate the entire park with benches, trash cans, and a few decorations here and there. You hire cleaners and mechanics and your park is ready to open.

The first hour of Park Beyond is reminiscent of the classic Rollercoaster Tycoon in a good way. Park Beyond is very effortlessly put together. There is no need for an explanation of how the sweeper works or why the toilets are needed, you immediately understand these types of systems. The economy of the game is also clear and therefore easy to understand.

So theme park veterans can immediately start optimizing prices, decorate the park with whatever decorations they want, or try to divide the park into three distinct target groups of teenagers, adults, and families. Not only attractions serve these target groups, but also shops. Of course you’ll want to keep this in mind when planning space to purchase sweets at attractions that appeal to families with kids.

Nothing is impossible…

Park Beyond’s unique property is the latter ‘impossible’ of your attraction. Through attractions you automatically generate ‘surprises’ and if you have enough, you can add some extra thrills to your existing attractions. Think a multi-level Ferris wheel, a swing ship that breaks into pieces, or a rocket simulation that literally shoots your visitors high into the air. Incidentally, this isn’t just limited to attractions, the shops and even the staff can be given some extra spice. This is how you turn your park into a world full of wonders step by step.

There are some beautiful gems among those upgrades, so it’s also fun to find out what the game has in store for you early on. Still, those imaginative upgrades are a bit like Villa Volta: pretty to look at, but things never really turn upside down. Once you have made the various forms once, you have seen them.

…besides building a completely different park

Other than that, there is little variety in attractions. Almost all of the rides are variations of the normal swinging and swaying that we see at fairs. You can make your own roller coaster, so the possibilities are endless, but in the end there are only three types of roller coasters to choose from. He is also a bit thin. We also miss the water attractions and trains; Often somewhat large attractions that are very decisive for the appearance of an amusement park.

That combination of factors ensures that each new park is similar to the last park you built. You can change the layout, create a different coaster, but the main attractions are still the same Crazy Kraken, Colorado Run or Temple of Medusa. Add a soft drink stand and toilets next to it, hire a cleaner, and your park is complete… again. The limited number of attractions also makes it impossible to focus on specific target groups in practice; In the end you will also have to create attractions that are less suited to your intended target group, otherwise there will be very few options left.

Joris and the Dragon-of-a-Control

You can still decorate the park in a different way with countless props, but Park Beyond’s building system has to admit its superiority to Planet Coaster, which is more comprehensive and user-friendly in every way. The more intuitive the management of the park, the more user-friendly the positioning and adjustment of items in your park is.

Unfortunately, these problems aren’t limited to the signs, walls, and rocks you want to put up. Paths also clash sometimes. And why does a charm actually rotate in all directions when rotated, except the side I want? It’s fine that Parks Beyond encourages a more “organic” layout as opposed to the stark square layout, but that doesn’t mean I’d throw everything in haphazardly.

It’s very strange that Park Beyond fails in this area, because when it comes to building roller coasters, the controls are suddenly tight. Because you already see a simulation of your roller coaster during construction, you know right away which hills are too steep, or where the cars are going to derail. Then you fold the track just in time so the cars rest neatly on the rails, and your roller coaster opens up.

Park Beyond is also plagued by a handful of minor bugs that together can provide some unintended extra challenge. Sometimes it is a path that doesn’t connect properly or through which the underground glows, but it also happens that attractions stop running for no reason or visitors refuse to go to a certain attraction. Have given. Simply turning the ride off and on, or realigning the track for it, will fix these problems, but by the time you know it, you’ll have lost so much money that your park is on the brink of bankruptcy. .

season ticket timings

And yet, Park Beyond is a game we love returning to over and over again. Though the effect isn’t perfect, Parks Beyond blends the playful look of a theme park with the ease of Rollercoaster Tycoon. The game is bursting with potential, and it’s not just because of the top-notch attractions that the game takes its name from. Developer Limbic Entertainment has established a nice, smooth foundation that unfortunately hasn’t been fully utilized yet. With the right support, we’d love to see Park Beyond evolve into a great park simulator with a delightfully crazy twist in the years to come, but we’re not there yet.

Parks Beyond is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game was played on PC for this review.