Parking spaces for the construction of a bicycle path (Birsel)

The area around the Provincial Domain has again been made somewhat bicycle-friendly. Under the highway bridge, the two parking lanes were replaced with bicycle paths.

“At the end of September 2021, the new ambitious mobility plan of the municipality of Birsel was approved by the city council,” said Alderman for Mobility Christiaan Vanhaverbeke (N-VA). “This includes a work table for several large projects for the coming years as well as various simple interventions, so-called ‘quick wins’. A safe bicycle connection between the center of Huizingen and the provincial domain is one of them.”

“Until recently, the passage under the bridge of the Brussels Ring in Huizingen was not a pleasant experience,” continues Alderman. “By removing parking bays and installing red-coated cycle paths in both directions of travel, there is now not only more room for cyclists, but it is also much safer and more enjoyable.”

As a result of the intervention, twenty parking spaces will disappear under the bridge. Last year, the municipality had already imposed a parking ban for trucks at the entrance to the provincial domain.