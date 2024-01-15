Parliament urges European Commission to comply with animal welfare proposals





The failure to submit a legislative proposal has caused a wave of concern among members of the European body, who question the credibility of European institutions.

In a call for urgent action, Members of the European Parliament have urged the European Commission to meet its outstanding commitments on animal welfare. This situation, which has generated uncertainty in the European veterinary sector, has been a central topic during the recent plenary session held in Brussels (Belgium).

This delay in legislative action is having a direct impact on the suffering of millions of animals across Europe. From husbandry to transportation to slaughter, the unacceptable conditions in which these animals are found remain a worrying reality.

The criticism of the previous management of the European Commission is strong. MPs say “too little” has been done for animal welfare in previous legislatures, leading to a sense of frustration and an urgent need for significant change in the sector.

They highlight the importance of European citizens’ initiatives as a tool to improve democracy. However, the lack of response to citizens’ demands by policy makers jeopardizes the effectiveness of this important mechanism for citizen participation.

In response to this situation, the European Commission is urgently called upon to present a concrete timetable and respond effectively to the animal welfare demands of millions of EU citizens.

In this situation, all eyes are on the EC to take concrete steps and end animal suffering, guaranteeing a more ethical and humane future for all animals in Europe.

