Part of Paris private school collapses after explosion, several injured

The building housed the Paris American Academy, a private design and fashion school.

Officials suspect it was a gas explosion. Witnesses say they heard a “deafening explosion”. A large fireball was also seen. Then a fierce fire broke out. Emergency services sent hundreds of firefighters into the building to put out the fire. Police said that they have now brought the fire under control.

The blast also damaged nearby buildings. Teaot 400 meters away still broken windows dby force of explosion. Journalists of the French news agency AFP have given this report. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called on people to stay away so as not to get in the way of emergency services. He left the Nancy city tour midway to visit the site himself.

The affected area is on the edge of the Latin Quarter, a part of the French capital popular among tourists. Justice has launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. A prosecutor expressed hope that victims with minor injuries could provide useful information to investigators.

Local residents and entrepreneurs of the area are scared. Several witnesses said they thought it was a bomb blast. “The whole place was shaking,” said a store owner not far from the Paris American Academy.

