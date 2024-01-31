Part Two Characters and New Photos Are Shared – GeekTyrant

I’ve got three new photos to share with you from the director denis villeneuve‘S Dune: Part 2 thanks for doing total movie, Paul Atreides in one of them (timothy chalamet) and Fayd-Routha Harkonen (Austin Butler) Face each other in a dagger fight! Additionally, in an interview, Butler revealed some details about his villainous role.

Butler shared some details and explained how they found out who the nephew really is stellan skarsgårdBaron Harkonnen.

“Dennis told me he’s a mental patient, but still there’s something charming about him. And he’s power-hungry. I started thinking: ‘Well, how did he grow up? What will he sound like? How will he breathe?’ How will that work?’ That was the real fun, where you start filling in all those details, and putting flesh on the bone.”

He talked about how he played the character and shared that he chose not to do method acting as he elvis, He said:

“With Fayed, I didn’t think it would be healthy to be in that empty space 24 hours a day. So, I created rituals around it in the hair and makeup chair, where I could start to change my mind. “It gave me more freedom to feel like I could move forward in the film, because I knew it wasn’t going to get out of hand. Once you know that, it’s a lot of fun, because he asks me Very different. There’s a challenge in it, but there’s something liberating in immersing yourself in this other way. There were possibilities that didn’t exist with other characters that were a lot of fun to explore.”

It seems like Villeneuve has created something special with this next film, and it will be interesting to see Butler in this different kind of role.

In the first film, Paul plays Atreides, “a gifted and talented young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode in a conflict over an exclusive supply of the most precious resource in the planet’s existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can overcome their fears will survive. Are.

This next chapter of the story will “trace the legendary journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chaney and Freeman on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe Faced with a choice, he attempts to prevent a horrifying future that only he can see.

Also includes returning cast Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh BrolinAnd Stephen McKinley Henderson, New cast includes christopher walken As Emperor Shaddam IV, Florence Pugh As Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Souhela Yakub As Shishakali.

The film will be released in theaters on March 1, 2024. After this film there will be another film named Dune: Messiah,