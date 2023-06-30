‘Part Two’ gets a second trailer with a happy reunion

We’ll still have to be patient before the sequel to the thrilling sci-fi movie ‘Dune’ appears in cinemas, but luckily Warner Bros. Just released the second trailer. And in it we see a happy reunion between Paul and the friend he thought was dead.

We already got a glimpse of what ‘Dune: Part Two’ will look like back in May, but now Warner Bros. is sharing it. So there is also a second official trailer, which is much longer.

Prediction

We see how it becomes more and more clear that the prophecy is drawing near. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is well aware that he is the only person who can fulfill the prophecy. Chani (Zendaya) and Stilger (Javier Bardem) are also convinced that Paul is the prophet the Freemans have been waiting for. The only question is whether Paul can bring the prophecy to a successful conclusion, or create more chaos.

But the Freemen aren’t the only ones who regard Paul as a prophet. Baron Harkonnen and Feyd-Routha (Austin Butler) realize full well that they must stop Paul. They do everything possible to track him down and destroy everything he loves.

happy reunion

Although Paul and his mother Lady Jessica (Sarah Ferguson) thought they were the only Artroids to survive the attack from the first film, nothing could be further from the truth. Gurney Hallack (Josh Brolin), the family’s gun-keeper, also fought his way out of the ambush and is now reunited with Paul and his mother in the new trailer.

Finally, in this trailer we see First look at Christopher Walken (80)who plays the role of Emperor Shaddam IV took office. Although he played a key role in the story of ‘Dune’, this will be the first appearance of Emperor Shaddam IV.

You can see ‘Doon: Part Two’ in cinemas from 3 November.

