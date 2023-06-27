Part Two in the book Tobias the Dachshund Boeckandel Bocliffe

June 27, 2023 at 10:37 am



You see them everywhere on the streets: Dachshunds! In fashion, on the street, with celebrities. These days it’s even a National Dachshund Day! And this is not surprising, because dachshunds are very funny and happy. Try being grumpy for a day with such a happy person around you! If you see a dachshund walking, you will have a smile on your face: that ridiculous, very long body and very short legs! And in the meantime, we could use some enthusiasm. not true? Famous people like to be photographed with dachshunds, such as: Max Verstappen, Adele, Joan Crawford, Andy Warhol, Picasso. And how about our own Jenny van der Heijden van Heel Holland Beck? She takes her dachshund Nhan with her everywhere.

Recently, a new book about Tobias the dachshund can be found in the beautiful new bookshop Bocliffe at Hondegatstraat in Harderwijk.

Recently published book ‘Tobias the Dachshund Tells About Sophie (His Great Love)’ by Ellen Buchwald. This is already the second part of Tobias de Tekel’s series, after the first part the taste of success has grown even more.

In the year 2021, Ellen begins part two: Tobias de Tekel talks about Sophie. He wrote this comic book himself and he also made the pictures (pictures) with his pen. It is based on his own smooth-haired dachshund Sophie. Allen used the remarkable and funny dachshund details as the basis for the story. But of course this is primarily a fictional book with a wise lesson from the narrator Tobias de Tekel.

It is written for anyone between the ages of 4 and 104 who loves Dachshunds. And who doesn’t do that? The author depicts the character of a dachshund in a mocking manner, full of puns: stubbornness, the desire to have everything at his feet, a large ego in a small (expanded) body.

This second part of Tobias the Dachshund has even more (canine) sarcasm and ‘wise’ lessons than the first part. The book is made in a beautiful old edition: hardcover with cloth spine.

This feel-good book is about love and loyalty and being happy with what you have.

In 1992, the fictional Tobias de Tekel was created. Together with Charlie Luczicki (1964–2001, writer), Ellen came up with this characterful dachshund. Part one was first released in 2020. And now the second part of this series has come out.

The book is for sale in local bookstores in, for example, Seewold, Harderwijk and Laren (NH) and via the webshop. Part one and part two are also for sale at the Bocliff Bookstore at 7 Hondegatstraat in Harderwijk.

For more information and webshop visit: www.ellenbuchwaldt.nl