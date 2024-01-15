‘Part Two’ New York Premiere

Some of you may not have been as impressed with Austin Butler’s style during this ‘Dune: Part Two’ promo tour, which may be due to him judging his looks in comparison to Timothée Chalamet.

To me, it’s like comparing apples to oranges.

Austin has always been a classic suit wearer, and Timothy is all about those unexpected fashion moments.

Well, it looks like Austin may have been taking notes and numbers, because the actor got in touch with Timothy’s longtime collaborator. Haider AckermannWho designed this ivory tuxedo jacket, black tuxedo trousers and white shirt with crystal studded cuffs especially for Austin.

Yes, it’s still a tuxedo, but it’s unlike the Fear of God, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Gucci suits we’ve seen before.

It just doesn’t feel like it Haider Ackermann’s An ultra-modern reinterpretation of classic formal wear, I also think it has French romanticism at its core.

This is the equivalent of the Louis Vuitton look for the Paris premiere.

I love how Austin had a complementary moment with Zendaya too.

David Yurman Jewelery completed her look.

Stylist: Sandra Amador.

Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images





