Participant Tour de France 2023 | After Hindle, Goud, Girme and Bardet, Landa and Poles also confirmed

The Tour de France, the world's most famous cycling race, will start on July 1 in Bilbao, Spain.

Tour de France 2023 participants list

The Tour de France is certainly the ultimate dream for every cyclist, but of course only a limited number can take part in it. In any case, this year’s route is very interesting, the three tough weeks seem to be evenly distributed. Nice work, organization!

bahrain victorious

Michael Landa

pelo bilbao

vout pool

jack haig

Matej Mohorik

Fred Wright

Phil Bauhaus

Nikia Arndt

Bora Hansgrohe

Jai Hindle

Emmanuel Buchman

Mark Haller

bob jungles

jordan mees

Nils Pollitt

Danny Van Poppel

NTB

groupma-fdj

david goudou

kevin enjoys

oliver legac

Stephen Kung

valentin meadows

Quentin Pacher

thibaut pinot

lars van den bergh

Intermarche-Circus-Vanti

Lillian Calmegen

Rue Costa

binium kernel

louis meintjes

adrian petit

dion smith

Mike Tunnison

george zimmerman

Israel-Premier Tech

Michael Woods

dylan tunes

Guillaume Boivin

simon clarke

hugo haule

chris neylands

Nick Schultz

corbin strong

Lotto-Dstny

caleb evan

Jacob Guarneri

Florian Vermeersch

jasper de boest

Victor Campenaerts

maxim van gils

frederick frisson

Pascal the Unicorn

team dsm

Roman Bardet

john degenkolb

Matthew Dinham

Alex Edmondson

Nils Ekhoff

chris hamilton

kevin vermarque

Sam Wellsford

Team Jayco-Alula

simon yates

lawson craddock

luke durbridge

dylan groenewagen

Chris Harper

chris jules jensen

luka mezgec

elmer reindeers

Uno-X Pro Cycling

alexander christophe

rasmus tiller

Tobias Holland Johansen

jonas greengaard

torstein train

jonas abrahamson

anthony hottie

soren vrenskjold