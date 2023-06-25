Participant Tour de France 2023 | After Hindle, Goud, Girme and Bardet, Landa and Poles also confirmed

Just a little while and we’ll be on our way! The Tour de France, the world’s most famous cycling race, will start on July 1 in Bilbao, Spain. liked this article in the leader’s jersey All the (confirmed by the teams themselves) selections for the Tour de France!
Tour de France 2023 participants list
The Tour de France is certainly the ultimate dream for every cyclist, but of course only a limited number can take part in it. In any case, this year’s route is very interesting, the three tough weeks seem to be evenly distributed. Nice work, organization!
bahrain victorious
Michael Landa
pelo bilbao
vout pool
jack haig
Matej Mohorik
Fred Wright
Phil Bauhaus
Nikia Arndt
Bora Hansgrohe
Jai Hindle
Emmanuel Buchman
Mark Haller
bob jungles
jordan mees
Nils Pollitt
Danny Van Poppel
NTB
groupma-fdj
david goudou
kevin enjoys
oliver legac
Stephen Kung
valentin meadows
Quentin Pacher
thibaut pinot
lars van den bergh
Intermarche-Circus-Vanti
Lillian Calmegen
Rue Costa
binium kernel
louis meintjes
adrian petit
dion smith
Mike Tunnison
george zimmerman
Israel-Premier Tech
Michael Woods
dylan tunes
Guillaume Boivin
simon clarke
hugo haule
chris neylands
Nick Schultz
corbin strong
Lotto-Dstny
caleb evan
Jacob Guarneri
Florian Vermeersch
jasper de boest
Victor Campenaerts
maxim van gils
frederick frisson
Pascal the Unicorn
team dsm
Roman Bardet
john degenkolb
Matthew Dinham
Alex Edmondson
Nils Ekhoff
chris hamilton
kevin vermarque
Sam Wellsford
Team Jayco-Alula
simon yates
lawson craddock
luke durbridge
dylan groenewagen
Chris Harper
chris jules jensen
luka mezgec
elmer reindeers
Uno-X Pro Cycling
alexander christophe
rasmus tiller
Tobias Holland Johansen
jonas greengaard
torstein train
jonas abrahamson
anthony hottie
soren vrenskjold