Participant Tour de France 2023 | All the selections are known, a list full of greats in high form!

Just a little while and we’ll be on our way! The Tour de France, the world’s most famous cycling race, will start on July 1 in Bilbao, Spain. liked this article in the leader’s jersey All the (confirmed by the teams themselves) selections for the Tour de France!

Tour de France 2023 participants list

The Tour de France is certainly the ultimate dream for every cyclist, but of course only a limited number can take part in it. In any case, this year’s route is very interesting, the three tough weeks seem to be evenly distributed. Nice work, organization!

Alpsin-Desinink

Matthew Van Der Poel

ramon sinkeldam

jasper phillips

jonas rickert

Quentin Hermans

sylvan delier

Michael Google

Soren Craig Anderson

AG2R Citroën Team

ben o’connor

felix gall

Nancy Peters

aurelian parrot-peintre

stan dewolf

Clement Berthet

benoit cosnefroy

oliver neesen

Arkia Samsik

Warren Barguil

Luca Mozzato

Matthew Lowell

Anthony Delaplace

Clement Champosin

xanthe bermans

Simon Guglielmi

Laurent Pichon

astana kazakhstan team

sis speak

mark cavendish

Alexey Lutsenko

Gianni Moscone

Yevgeny Fedorov

david de la cruz

Luis Leon Sanchez

Harold Tejada

bahrain victorious

Michael Landa

pelo bilbao

vout pool

jack haig

Matej Mohorik

Fred Wright

Phil Bauhaus

Nikia Arndt

Bora Hansgrohe

Jai Hindle

Emmanuel Buchman

Mark Haller

bob jungles

jordan mees

Nils Pollitt

Danny Van Poppel

Patrick Conrad

cofidis

brian coquard

ion izagire

axl jingle

Guillaume Martin

Victor Lafay

Simon Geschke

Alexis Renard

Anthony Perez

EF Education EasyPost

Richard Carapaz

Rigoberto Uran

james shaw

Andrew Amador

magnus court

alberto betiol

Esteban Chaves

nelson powles

groupma-fdj

david goudou

kevin enjoys

oliver legac

Stephen Kung

valentin meadows

Quentin Pacher

thibaut pinot

lars van den bergh

Intermarche-Circus-Vanti

Lillian Calmegen

Rue Costa

binium kernel

louis meintjes

adrian petit

dion smith

Mike Tunnison

george zimmerman

INEOS Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock

egan bernard

Jonathan Castroviejo

Michael Kwiatkowski

ben turner

Carlos Rodriguez

age weak

Daniel Felipe Martinez

Israel-Premier Tech

Michael Woods

dylan tunes

Guillaume Boivin

simon clarke

hugo haule

chris neylands

Nick Schultz

corbin strong

jumbo wisma

jonas fingerguard

wout van aert

Wilco Kelderman

Sep Kus

nathan van hoydonk

dylan van baarle

Christopher Laporte

tisje benut

Lidl Trek

jasper steuven

crazy pedersen

Alex Kirch

Julio Ciccone

juan lopez

Tony Gallopin

quinn simmons

mattias skjelmos

Lotto-Dstny

caleb evan

Jacob Guarneri

Florian Vermeersch

jasper de boest

Victor Campenaerts

maxim van gils

frederick frisson

Pascal the Unicorn

Soudal Quick Steps

Fabio Jacobson

Julian Alaphilippe

Tim DeClark

Michael Morkov

yves lampert

casper asgreen

dries deveins

remy cavagna

team movistar

enrique mas

Matteo Georgeson

Nelson Oliveira

Antonio Pedroro

ruben guerreiro

gregor muhlberger

Gorka Izagire

Alex Aranburu

team dsm

Roman Bardet

john degenkolb

Matthew Dinham

Alex Edmondson

Nils Ekhoff

chris hamilton

kevin vermarque

Sam Wellsford

Team Jayco-Alula

simon yates

lawson craddock

luke durbridge

dylan groenewagen

Chris Harper

chris jules jensen

luka mezgec

elmer reindeers

total energy

Peter Sagan

Pierre Latour

Daniel Oss

edwald boson hagen

valentin faron

Anthony Turgis

Steve Kraus

Mathieu Bourgoudeau

UAE Team Emirates

Tadej Pogakar

adam yates

Rafal Mecca

felix grosschartner

Waygard Steak Lainagne

mark solar

Matthew Trentin

Michael Berger

Uno-X Pro Cycling

alexander christophe

rasmus tiller

Tobias Holland Johansen

jonas greengaard

torstein train

jonas abrahamson

anthony hottie

soren vrenskjold