Parties demand that TSE should not disclose consolidated votes during counting.

VAMOS questions the party affiliation of those in charge of counting for the night shift.

At least four political parties in the dispute dispute that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) does not update the population on the progress of the legislative scrutiny process. Furthermore, they deny that it is only a political party dedicated to publishing prospective profiles for the Legislative Assembly, and not the TSE.

Nuevas Ideas Through media subordinate to the ruling party, such as Channel 10 and Cyan party accounts, it has been published that according to the current results, 19 seats will belong to Nuevas Ideas.

The TSE, whose transparency and impartiality has been seriously questioned, indicated in its X account that investigations into the departments of Cabañas, San Vicente, La Union, Morazán, Chalatenango and Cuscatlán have been completed.

On the site allegedly enabled by the electoral unit to disclose data, the total number of votes registered by the department is not displayed, nor is the distribution of congressional seats displayed.

The Arena Party believes that the fact that there has been no disclosure of the results by the TSE is another improvement by the collegiate body.

“It’s the same as the process has been: improvement, failure, fraud. This is the first time that the Court does not even have a network point to upload the results, the Court only receives orders from the ruling party or publishes what the ruling party tells it,” said Carlos García Saade, president of ARENA. .

“But the only culprits here are the presiding judge, Judge Guillermo Wellman, Judge Noel Orellana, Judge Ruben Melendez, Judge Marlon Cornejo and those who still do not show their faces,” the Tricolor leader said.

Whereas the VAMOS Party believes that the results are subject to the process by which they were obtained. The party reminded that the court had promised that the results would be transparent and timely.

“In none of the previous elections did we know the results on time as they were received and even more so if we go department by department. It cannot be that political parties are the ones who declare themselves winners by the Court without being given the results of at least a preliminary investigation,” decried Deputy Claudia Ortiz.

The Nuestro Tiempo party believes that the lack of information about the progress in the counting is a debt of the TSE towards citizens, which did not happen for the counting of the presidential election, when there were screens to follow the developments in real time.

“The TSE’s obligation to the citizens is that the vote-by-vote counting progress of the Legislative Assembly can be shared on the website, but we do not have an idea of ​​how the minutes are running, how the distribution of seats will be done. Nuestro Tiempo president Andy Feller expressed his condolences.

For Ramiro Navas, candidate of the Nuestro Tiempo party, one of the main elements of the investigation process is transparency, but neither parties nor citizens will be able to audit the transparency of the process if there is no progress on development, Progress at each table, he noted.

For FMLN, non-updating of checks by TSE creates uncertainty in the process. For Deputy Dina Argueta, the fact that there has been no consolidated agreement to date does not allow citizens and parties to understand how to say how many deputies are being included.

“Why is it important to have disclosures, and not just images or totals? Because this is really where you can compare data. I am making this clarification because in some tables the cross-vote marks are not being counted and recorded as they should,” said Anabel Belloso, representative of Efemelenista.

The parties ask for “at least” a screen or a portal to follow the process with transparency. As Judge Wellman stated, the FMLN does not appear to have sufficient elements to guarantee transparency, support or monitoring by the Prosecutor’s Office.

about monitoring

At the location where the investigation takes place, there is a growing crowd of supporters and sympathizers of the Nuevas Ideas party, who spend their time sitting in the area designated for the press, clapping and chanting party slogans.

Magistrate Julio Olivo requested through a statement that the presence of security guards for each side be regulated, as over-representation of just one at the table interferes with the investigation. Additionally, Olivo reported that “people unrelated to the investigation have been seen” at the tables.

For its part, the VAMOS party showed concern for those who investigate the night sessions.

“Who are the people who are manning the tables, especially in night shifts, as TSE representatives acting as data entry clerks and facilitators. Yesterday we saw a very large group of people who came in response to the call made by the Court, but we have reports that some political parties influenced the recruitment of these people,” Ortiz said.