Party committee organizes ‘Backwards Salad Throwing’ Championship: “Small Village, Big Party” (Oudenaarde)

Kate Lane, who will be performing at the Salad Fair on Sunday and premiering her new single, has already tried throwing herself backwards with a head of lettuce under the approval of the party committee.

Under the motto ‘one small village, one big party’, the party committee of Adelare organizes the Salad Fair on Sunday 18 June. Of note is the brand new championship ‘Backward Salad Tossing’. “And also the first beer parties in Oudenaarde”, says chairman Marc van der Donkt.

Adrienne Brouwer waves party flags in the town of Adelare on Sunday, on the occasion of the Salad Fair, a week before Bierfestoon. “According to our research, the first ‘beer party‘ – though unexpectedly – takes place at Adelare in the Kjellfort under construction”, says party committee chairman Mark Van der Donkt. “On June 27, 1823, William I visited the fortifications. He was greeted in a large decorated tent where the wine was poured and the plans were seen and explained. Willem I was a man who knew his world, for when he left he gave 150 guilders to the ship’s tractors and bread and cheese to the workers on Kjellenberg Gave twelve tons of beer with. Beer, cheese and bread, if any beer party Used to be.”

fair program

The salad fair on the party grounds in Ommegangstraat will celebrate its 21st edition on Sunday. “Adelair may be a small sub-municipality, but when it comes to parties, we can compete with the big guys,” says Van der Donkt. “We open at 10.30am with Saladerun, which is part of the Oudenaarde Running Criterium. You can register on time for run.be.

“After an aperitif with DJ Albright, we serve beef stew with fries and salad. Guided tours of Kjellfort are provided from 2 p.m. With bouncy castles, sack races, makeup and glitter tattoos, the kids are sure to be entertained. The new championship is ‘Backward Salad Throwing’, from 3 to 4 p.m. Of course, throwing away food creates concern. But don’t worry, we only use salads that are no longer allowed to be consumed. A performance by Jensey and Kate Lane concludes the Salad Fair.