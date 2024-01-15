Passengers surprised by blackout at Havana’s Jose Marti Airport

Criticism The energy situation the country is facing Foreigners do not have access to the main air terminal for entry and departure from Cuba Havana’s José Martí International AirportWhich once again surprised its users with a blackout this Monday.

Instagram user un_martitodurako8_live_oficial shared a video of the terminal being closed and several people inside waiting for electrical service to be restored, causing the airport terminal to cease operations.

“Havana airport loses power, can you imagine a plane about to land at Terminal 3?”. This question was asked by this user.

on social networks TIC TocUser @lalenoaurra described this fact as “amazing”, and also said it was “incredible” to see people waiting in a display while check in, However, in your video you can see the screen turning on and at the end of it you can see the service returning to the airport.

Internet users reacted to the incident with jokes and criticism of the fact that a traveler’s first and last sight of Cuba becomes blurred.

“But where they were celebrating the Habano Festival, there is no current,” one person said. Reference to the prosperity seen in the said eventThe event culminated with a lavish dinner, which is completely out of touch with the reality of the Cuban people.

Another user said, “If a country is without food, an airport has no electricity, it’s not surprising.”

This is not the first time something like this has happened at Cuba’s main airport. In October 2022, Blackout in this terminal surprises passengersThey had to be taken to a hotel after the flight they were supposed to board was cancelled.

U in August 2023A similar incident occurred at this airport’s facilitiesDue to which there was a negative impact on the passengers present there.

Motionless luggage conveyor belts, information screens turned off, and expressions of disbelief on the faces of many passengers were captured by a user who shared the images on social networks.

According to the Cuban Electrical Union, This Monday at 7:00 am the availability of the National Electroenergy System (SEN) was 1,950 MW and the demand was 2,140 MW, At 5:55 am, service began to be affected due to lack of capacity in the system.

Last week, the government announced The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, the largest in the country, was separated from the national electroenergy system. Maintenance works will be in place for 17 days starting from Wednesday, February 28.

even in the meantime They ceased operations of the Nuevitas Thermoelectric Plant in CamagüeyTo carry out “planned maintenance” that will last until April.